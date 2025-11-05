Bill Gates and Devex got the memo to back off climate change and the SDGs--but UN Secretary -General Gutteres is stuck on the old script: gimme $1.3 Trillion a year to stop climate change
I suppose if there are any true believers left that will mobilize and transfer their citizens' cash, he could still collect a bundle
The UN Framework Convention on Climate Change COP30 arrives later this week in Belem, Brazil. The US will not be attending. Or will send a low-level delegation.
The Paris Agreement (keeping the increase in temperature below 1.5 degrees centigrade — since the start of the Industrial Revolution in the early 1800s) — is a farce. Why pick a baseline of 200 years ago? To confuse everyone and leave plenty of wiggle room regarding what the temperature really was then, compared to now. Trump pulled the US out — twice.
But there is real world progress. And what is it, really? Scroll to the bottom to find out.
It’s about money for nothing, of course: carbon markets. Kinda like ESG, but potentially much more lucrative: selling and buying the right to “pollute” by releasing carbon or CO2 into the atmosphere, where it belongs. Give me a break. Don’t let your taxes pay for this scam. The data can so easily be falsified. What a joke.
The difference between 350 parts per MILLION and 425 parts per MILLION of CO2 is a minuscule .0075%--less than one one-hundredth of one percent. CO2 is the LH Oswald of environmental studies!
The UN would never have become so powerful, if the USA had not contributed to its support...and America is still providing one third of the UN's yearly budget. Why? The UN has no respect for the zu.s. It only likes our money. Every time that America wants something it is blocked. We need to EXIT the UN and not support it with American taxpayer dollars.