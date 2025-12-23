“At CGIAR Science Week, we launched our new research portfolio—a bold step toward transforming food, land, and water systems for a food-secure future. And then we rolled up our sleeves.

In events over the year, culminating at COP30 in Belém, we championed adaptation and resilience, showing how science and inclusive action can turn dialogue into delivery.

At our 23rd System Council meeting in Abu Dhabi, we launched the new CGIAR AI Hub, that harnesses AI for food system resilience and embedding gender responsiveness and inclusion.

As we look to 2026, our focus is clear: stronger partnerships, accelerated innovation, and a renewed commitment to equity and sustainability.

On behalf of CGIAR, thank you for your trust and collaboration. May this season bring you peace and inspiration—and may the year ahead be one of shared progress toward a food-secure, climate-resilient future.”