https://x.com/TimesNow/status/1864006802800607323

Bill Gates: “India… is kind of a laboratory to try things and …then when you try them out in India you can take them other places… The most pilot, roll-out things we are doing anywhere are with partners in India.”

Remember that in 2016 India, under PM Modi, was the first country to criminalize large bills (paper money) and demand everyone use electronic money? Nigeria tried it recently and it did not go well there—banks were burned. Was this a Bill Gates initiative?