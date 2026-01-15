Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

Unfortunately, the deep state actors that don’t want their money machines shut off, have been actively working to turn American citizens into straw men and straw women! . I wish I had a brain.!

Robert Stewart
32m

The entire premise of "Critical Theory" is that knowledge, truth, and the social order (laws, entitlements, governmental position) are all creations of those with power. This might be somewhat applicable to primitive societies, but western civilization turned its back on this sort of nonsense with the printing press, telescopes, microscopes, and the much more recent discoveries. Curiously, those organs of government that are still controlled by critical ideologs have reverted to this nonsense, and we seemed to be asleep at the wheel as they undermine seven centuries of progress. Just recall that HCQ and ivermectin were declared to be off limits for treatment of COVID infections. This was despite the CDC's finding in 2005 that HCQ would be an appropriate treatment for future corona viruses. That was a pure power play, right out of the progressive song book. It was done simply to support the need for an Experimental Use Authorization with no thought as to the consequences of withholding effective therapy for those endangered by the virus.

