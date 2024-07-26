I did a 2 hr, detailed bird flu presentation and about 45 minutes extra Q and A for IPAK-EDU, an organization founded by James Lyons-Weiler to provide science education. The organization graciously made this available for free, and has made clips from the presentation as well, to make it easier to digest.

The presentation and clips are posted here:

My newest slide deck focusing on the Bird Flu vaccines (from the CHD-TV show that will run over the next day or two) is here: