Share this postBird flu and the ?deadly bird flu vaccines, the changing narrative, the strange cullingmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherBird flu and the ?deadly bird flu vaccines, the changing narrative, the strange cullingIt's COVID all over again, kinda.Meryl NassJul 01, 202449Share this postBird flu and the ?deadly bird flu vaccines, the changing narrative, the strange cullingmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22Sharehttps://www.facebook.com/brucedetorres2/videos/7744363225599567i hr 35 minutes, 89 slides49Share this postBird flu and the ?deadly bird flu vaccines, the changing narrative, the strange cullingmerylnass.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther22SharePrevious
Sorry, but I won't do the facebag.
Went to Trader Joe's today.
The egg shelves were pretty bare.
Culling of chickens?