Cornelia Morse is a highly intelligent lady who recently started her own podcast, and also works as a producer for Jan Jekielek at the Epoch Times. I really enjoy interviews when the interviewer has done their homework, and Cornelia is superb at researching her subjects.
I hope you enjoy this interview as much as I did. I was just getting over a respiratory infection (probably Covid again) which then led to a prominent cold sore. So I look terrible, my voice is a bit hoarse, but the information is valuable. Cornelia led me to talks about things I have not gotten to before. 92 minutes.
Get onto Vitamin C 1000mg/day + L-Lysine 1000mg/day. Both anti viral — I take and no longer get cold sores!
I hope enough peeps can wake up and face some hard truths regarding ’pandemics’ and their ’cure’ all ’holy’ water−there’s zero ’health benefit’ in jabbing the public with toxic QUACKCINES for imaginary ’viruses’ that have never been isolated, purified, or proven to exist outside the shrieking echo chamber of a fear-fueled propaganda blitz. CONVID wasn’t a pandemic—it was a pretext. The central banks couldn’t justify another brazen bailout for their casino cronies, so they slapped a shiny new label on economic collapse, called it a ’novel virus,’ and ordered the world to mask up while they printed trillions to paper over the imploding repo markets.
You weren’t locked down for your safety—you were grounded so the flood of fabricated money wouldn’t spark runaway inflation overnight. Businesses were shuttered not to stop a virus, but to buy time for the financial alchemists to rewire the system behind a medical smokescreen.
Kill shots, clot shots—dealer’s choice. The only real outbreak was mass death, widespread disability, and a global heist disguised as public health. The only thing that truly went viral was the lie—packaged as a pathogen, jabs sold as salvation, and a gigantic SCAM swallowed whole.