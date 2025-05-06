Cornelia Morse is a highly intelligent lady who recently started her own podcast, and also works as a producer for Jan Jekielek at the Epoch Times. I really enjoy interviews when the interviewer has done their homework, and Cornelia is superb at researching her subjects.

I hope you enjoy this interview as much as I did. I was just getting over a respiratory infection (probably Covid again) which then led to a prominent cold sore. So I look terrible, my voice is a bit hoarse, but the information is valuable. Cornelia led me to talks about things I have not gotten to before. 92 minutes.