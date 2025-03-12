Bird Flu: Kennedy calls for testing drugs in poultry for prevention and treatment
What a novel idea.
Health Secretary RFK Jr. Calls for Intensive Testing of Bird Flu Drugs on Poultry
Global Center for Health Security reported:
Therapeutic drugs should be “intensively” tested on U.S. poultry flocks infected with bird flu, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, arguing that the medications could help identify treatments for human cases.
In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity broadcast on Tuesday night, Kennedy said he opposed mass vaccination and culling as a strategy for controlling the H5N1 avian influenza strain. Instead, he advocated for measures to protect flocks from infection by wild birds, isolating infected fowl, and allowing the highly pathogenic virus to spread through poultry to identify birds with natural immunity.
Symposium with veterinarians, virologists, researchers and experienced bird farmers from all over the world and not corporate backed big Corporate Bird farmers that are taking over these days, to get to the real issues? Why were techniques allowed to be used that didn't work, and once they knew they weren't working why did they continue to do them? Oops is no longer an answer. So many front line holistic veterinarians, as well as nutritionist have answers and FDA and other police agencies just roll right over them. I know Kennedy is attempting to get things in place and he has a plan❤️
The Case of the Missing Bird Flu ‘Virus’
Court of Public Sanity
The People vs. The ‘Virus’ Industrial Complex
[Judge Rooster presiding. The courtroom is packed with concerned citizens, defiant farmers, and a gallery of reporters, their pens poised. A dishevelled viroLIEgist Dr. Quakery sits nervously at the witness stand, fidgeting with a stack of lab notes. Across from him stands the sharp-dressed attorney, Mr. Impeckable, known for his devastating cross-examinations. Behind him, the jury watches intently]
Judge Roosterworth: [Hammering the gavel] Order in the court! Mr. Impeckable, you may proceed with your cross-examination.
Mr. Impeckable: [Grinning] Thank you, Your Honor. [He approaches the viroLIEgist, circling him like a hawk] Dr. Quackery, you claim that bird flu ‘virus’ is ravaging our poultry populations, correct?
Dr. Quackery: [Squirming] Uh, yes, yes. It’s an extremely contagious and deadly virus –
Mr. Impeckable: [Leaning in, eyes piercing] And this ‘extremely deadly virus’ spares wild birds flying free under open skies but somehow strikes with military precision inside overcrowded hellholes packed tighter than a Tokyo subway at rush hour?
Dr. Quackery: [Flustered] Well, it’s a zoonotic pathogen that thrives in -
Mr. Impeckable: [Gesturing for Exhibit A] Noo, no, no! Let’s see what ‘thrives’ in these farms.
Courtroom: [Silence grips the courtroom as the bailiff wheels in a series of towering placards, each covered in black drapes. The jury leans forward. Mr. Impeckable waits as his assistants unveil the first image on his signal]
Placard One Unveiled:
Mr. Impeckable: [Pacing deliberately, eyes locked on the viroLIEgist] Doctor, behold Exhibit A. Tens of thousands of birds – crammed so tight, they can’t spread a wing. A dystopian chicken condominium where rent is paid in sweat, suffering, and death. [Turning to the jury, gaze piercing] Would you survive in a high-rise where the walls are steel, the air is poison, and the only escape is a one-way trip to the slaughter line?
Placard Two Unveiled:
Mr. Impeckable: And what do these poor creatures breathe? Air so toxic with ammonia, it could strip paint off a barn – yet you tell us it’s a ‘flu virus’ that’s killing them? [Turning back to Doctor Quakery] Doctor, if I trapped you in a gas chamber, would you succumb to an unproven pathogen – or to the toxic air ripping your lungs apart?
Placard Three Unveiled:
Mr. Impeckable: Look at them, doctor. Eyes swollen, chests heaving, beaks gaping for a breath that won’t come. Their lungs charred from breathing in toxic fecal fumes all day. [Taps the placard - hard] And you dare tell us this is the work of a ‘virus’? Not the suffocating filth? Not the poisoned air?
Placard Four Unveiled:
Mr. Impeckable: [Voice slow and deliberate] And what happens to a creature driven to despair? That’s right! Look closely, Doctor. Skin eaten away by acidic waste. Eyes burned blind. Feathers ripped out – not by disease, but by their own beak, in a last, desperate act of madness
Courtroom: [The courtroom falls into an uneasy silence. The jury shifts in their seats]
Mr. Impeckable: [Fixing his keen gaze on Dr. Quackeryl] So, tell me, Doctor. What is more likely? That an invisible, unproven pathogen is the Grim Reaper in these farms? Or that these birds – trapped in a nightmare of filth, gas, starvation, and suffering – simply succumb to the cruelty they were born into?
Dr. Quackery: [Beads of sweat glisten on his forehead as the Jury’s eyes bore into him]
Mr. Impeckable: [Playfully enjoying the suspense] Tell me, Doctor, could the conditions described cause respiratory illness?
Dr. Quackery: [Gulping] Uh… well, I suppose-
Mr. Impeckable: [Mock disbelief] You suppose?!!If I locked you in a closet with your own waste, no sunlight, and nothing but poison gas to breathe, how long before you hacked up a lung?
Dr. Quackery: I … I wouldn’t last long, but that’s not the same-
Mr. Impeckable: [Cutting him off, pacing] Let’s move on. What about birds that just keel over, lifeless, in mass die-offs? You claim this is ‘sudden bird flu’ deaths attributable to a ‘virus.’ But what do we see inside these farms?
Placards Unveiled One by One:
- Temperatures high enough to roast a Thanksgiving dinner before it even reaches the oven.
- Birds collapsing from heat exhaustion, dehydration, and stress.
- Lack of ventilation, causing mass suffocation events.
Mr. Impeckable: Tell me, Doctor, if we forced you into a sauna with no water, no way out, and a few thousand of your closest friends for company, what are the odds you’d survive the week?
Dr. Quackery: Well, uh… dehydration can be a serious problem, but –
Mr. Impeckable: [Grinning, sensing blood] BUT – exactly! But instead of investigating these real causes, you show up with your fancy PCR tests, waving around ‘genetic fragments’ like some molecular palm reader, declaring an invisible unproven ‘virus’ killed them. Why look for the real causes of death and disease when you can just scream “bird flu virus” and call it a day?
Judge Roosterworth: [Adjusting his glasses] Dr. Quakery, the prosecution is making a strong case. Do you have any evidence that this so-called virus – rather than these industrialized torture chambers – is to blame for poultry sickness?
Dr. Quackery: Well, we’ve detected viral RNA in sick birds –
Mr. Impeckable: [Smirking] Oh, ‘viral’ ‘RNA?’ You tested birds drowning in their own filth and found genetic debris? That’s as shocking as finding sand at the beach!
Dr. Quackery: But viruses –
Mr. Impeckable: Viruses, viruses, viruses! You ignore malnutrition, poison gas, broken bones, sleep-deprivation, ‘vaccine’ toxicities, and over-the-top egg-laying schedules, then pop in with a faulty test for a pathogen never proven to exist. How convenient that ‘bird flu’ ‘virus’ ‘cases’ means mass cullings, billion-dollar grants, and surprise, surprise – MORE ‘vaccine’ contracts!
Dr. Quackery: [Mumbling] We follow standard protocol…
Mr. Impeckable: Standard protocol, huh? Let’s talk about that! When you detect a so-called bird flu outbreak, what happens next?
Dr. Quackery: Well, to protect public health, we initiate -
Mr. Impeckable: Mass extermination, correct? Hazmat suits, gas chambers, and fire pits large enough to make medieaval inquisitors jealous. You turn poultry farms into avian Auschwitz, and when all the birds are dead, you claim the outbreak was “contained.”
- The sick birds? You killed them.
- The healthy birds? You killed them too – just in case.
- The factory conditions that actually caused the suffering? Left completely untouched!
And then, of course, you rush to develop another experimental poultry ‘vaccine,’ - because nothing says ‘saving birds’ like mass cullings followed by selling billions of dollars in injections for creatures that won’t live long enough to see their next molt!
Judge Roosterworth: Dr. Quakery, you may answer the accusation.
Dr. Quackery: [Looks down, fidgeting with his lab coat…]
Mr. Impeckable: Dr. Quackery… are you familiar with the work of Christine Massey?
[He slides a document across the table]
Dr. Quackery: [Sinks into his chair, whispering in shame] Yes…
Mr. Impeckable: [Turning to the jury] So, you are aware that over 3,000 Freedom of Information requests - across 240 institutions globally have failed to produce any scientific proof of so-called ‘viruses’! No purified, isolated particles from a ‘sick’ bird! No full, intact ‘genome’ – just a bunch of computer-generated guesswork! No experiments proving natural transmission of purified virions. [Turning back] Tell us, Dr. Quackery, where’s your proof?
[The courtroom erupts. Jurors exchange glances. Farmers mutter. The viroLIEgist slumps, defeated]
Judge Roosterworth: [Raising his gavel and striking it firmly] That will do. I believe we have heard quite enough. [Turning to the jury] You may now adjourn.
[The jury exits. When they return, they take their seats, solemn]
Judge Roosterworth: [Nodding toward them] Chief Juror, have you reached a verdict?
Chief Juror: [Standing tall] Yes, Your Honor, we have.
Judge Roosterworth: And is this verdict unanimous?
Chief Juror: It is, Your Honor.
Judge Roosterworth: Very well. Please deliver your verdict.
Chief Juror: [Clearing throat] Your Honor, we find Dr. Quackery guilty – guilty of aiding and abetting a fictitious bird ‘virus’ narrative, a deception that has cost the lives of innocent poultry – slaughtered in the most inhumane ways imaginable.
And the real culprit?
Not some invisible unproven menace, but systemic animal abuse, a neo-Malthusian agenda to destroy the food supply, and a viroLIEgy racket that fattens its coffers while pretending to prevent the very destruction it orchestrates!
Judge Roosterworth: [Tapping his gavel] A most damning verdict indeed. Le the record show: the case for the so-called bird flu ‘virus’ is dismissed - with extreme prejudice.
The real plague? Fascist concentration-camp farming, biosecurity fearmongering disguising a depopulation agenda, and the calculated malice of an industry that treats living beings as disposable profit units.
Justice is served.
Now, let’s get these birds some actual humane conditions – not another damn ‘vaccine.’
[Gavel bangs. Court adjourned]