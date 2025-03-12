Global Center for Health Security reported:

Therapeutic drugs should be “intensively” tested on U.S. poultry flocks infected with bird flu, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said, arguing that the medications could help identify treatments for human cases.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity broadcast on Tuesday night, Kennedy said he opposed mass vaccination and culling as a strategy for controlling the H5N1 avian influenza strain. Instead, he advocated for measures to protect flocks from infection by wild birds, isolating infected fowl, and allowing the highly pathogenic virus to spread through poultry to identify birds with natural immunity.