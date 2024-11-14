Canada’s version of Fort Detrick in Winnipeg, Manitoba has now confirmed that the teen in the ICU in British Columbia does in fact test positive for an H5N1 virus. But it appears to be a wild bird strain. Not from chickens or cows, so there is no support for public health efforts to cull more poultry or impose sanctions on dairy farms. Drat! But his case is still being spun to scare the public.

This is the first time anyone in North America has been hospitalized with H5N1 bird flu. There have been no serious cases identified in the US. Ever.

See that? Person-to-person spread: NONE. The NYT claims the virus “does not spread easily” between people. The truth is there is no evidence it has EVER spread between people, anywhere.

Below is more from CDC at the same website:

Note that the number of wild birds DETECTED with bird flu is 10,563, but the number of poultry DETECTED is hidden. Instead, we are presented with the number AFFECTED, which is a euphemism for CULLED. On orders of CDC or USDA.

Let’s look at the WHO’s updated, cumulative report of all human cases over the past 20 years. Consider saving this URL; it updates monthly.

https://cdn.who.int/media/docs/default-source/influenza/h5n1-human-case-cumulative-table/cumulative-number-of-confirmed-human-cases-for-avian-influenza-a(h5n1)-reported-to-who--2003-20240d3080c9-5705-434e-98d4-76bbcb45fc90.pdf

Since the start of 2020, there have only been 9 reported deaths, worldwide, from H5N1. That is because it is no longer a serious disease, AND it does not spread. Ignore the term “high pathogenicity avian influenza” or HPAI used for it, which had to do with pathogenicity for some birds, not for humans.

Clearly, H5N1 is a HUUUGE threat, which justifies the testing of self-amplifying mRNA vaccines for bird flu in Americans. Not American birds. American humans. That threat must be why FDA just approved a Phase I clinical trial—gotta do the really questionable, possibly very dangerous stuff before the new administration starts looking at what is going on.

Do thank Robert Califf MD, the FDA Commissioner, for being so innovative. He says FDA is at peak performance. But what kind of informed consent are the subjects in the sa-mRNA vaccine trial getting? Are they being told that bird flu does not spread human to human, but the vaccine might? What exactly are they being told?

We can all go to bed relieved that our government is spending pots of money to protect us from non-threats, just to keep the fear-mongering going.