BIRD FLU : since I am now over 45,000 subscribers and 19,000 more followers and FDA is coming after our milk, I'm reposting my 6 month old, 125 slide presentation on bird flu
The UK bought over 5 million doses of a secret bird flu vaccine. Probably Sequirus' H5N8, barely tested in Finland. Forewarned is forearmed.
Addendum: From today’s STAT (the entire article is behind a paywall I refuse to pay for, but reader provided it) is an acknowledgement that FDA and California’s gazillion dollar attempt to pin a bird flu infection on raw milk has fizzled, since the toddler could have had any kind of flu. Unless the CDC pulls a rabbit out of a hat, and 5 weeks before the inauguration I doubt anyone there would be willing to do so…
Investigators trying to determine how a child in California might have contracted H5N1 bird flu are continuing to learn more details about the case. But much about the situation remains unclear — and it’s not certain a definitive answer will be reached, an official involved in the probe told STAT.
The incident involves a toddler who was taken to a hospital emergency department in Marin County, just north of San Francisco, earlier this month. The child had a high fever and was vomiting. A parent told a doctor at the hospital that the child had drunk raw milk from a company called Raw Milk LLC. The company’s products have recently been quarantined because some of them, found on local store shelves, as well as milk at its farm had tested positive for H5N1.
If this child, who has not been identified, is confirmed to have been infected with H5N1 through milk consumption, it will be the first such case recorded in the United States. But Lisa Santora, public health officer for Marin County, acknowledged to STAT there is a decent chance the infection will not be confirmed.
One of the most popular homeopathic medicines that are used to treat people with flu is OSCILLOCOCCINUM, which is actually made from the heart and liver of a special kind of duck (that is known to carry many different strains in the flu virus in their digestive tracts).
Four studies (!) published in peer-review medical journals have found it was effective. Here's some more info about this, including links to research: https://homeopathic.com/homeopathy-and-influenza-real-research-real-results/
An unbought uncompromised principled group needs to arrest these people, because Wellcome, Gates Fauci Collins, Daszak, Baric, Hotez, Gootlieb, FDA, CDC, ABIM, ACIP Pharma and UN=WHO and all the other groups WEF, and all the rest are the true VIRUS that does exist, they are the useless eaters. We could save a lot of lives and turmoil and heart break and money and constant Plandemics by arresting all these people who are causing all this lost of life for babies, children, adults, Men and Women, senior citizens, grandparents, on and on and on.. Enough.. Lock them all up and hang them, they are the VIRUS, they are the PLANDEMIC!!!!!!!!!!