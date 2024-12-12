Addendum: From today’s STAT (the entire article is behind a paywall I refuse to pay for, but reader provided it) is an acknowledgement that FDA and California’s gazillion dollar attempt to pin a bird flu infection on raw milk has fizzled, since the toddler could have had any kind of flu. Unless the CDC pulls a rabbit out of a hat, and 5 weeks before the inauguration I doubt anyone there would be willing to do so…

Investigators trying to determine how a child in California might have contracted H5N1 bird flu are continuing to learn more details about the case. But much about the situation remains unclear — and it’s not certain a definitive answer will be reached, an official involved in the probe told STAT.

The incident involves a toddler who was taken to a hospital emergency department in Marin County, just north of San Francisco, earlier this month. The child had a high fever and was vomiting. A parent told a doctor at the hospital that the child had drunk raw milk from a company called Raw Milk LLC. The company’s products have recently been quarantined because some of them, found on local store shelves, as well as milk at its farm had tested positive for H5N1.