Bill Ellmore @BillEllmore, Former IBM Executive with two decades of increasing responsibility in leadership positions, project management, customer satisfaction, and new business growth, with a proven track record of accomplishments. Experienced in overseeing outsourcing relationships and managing teams concurrently in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Managed complex P&Ls and repeatedly exceeded all management targets while maintaining high customer satisfaction. Recognized as a leader of change with years of experience turning around troubled projects. Strong focus on teamwork to bring the best solution to customers with a perspective to achieve mutual success.