Bird Flu: The attack on bodily autonomy and food sovereignty
Guests:
Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., M.S., @RWMaloneMD Inventor of the mRNA technology; author, “Lies My Government Told Me: And the Better Future Coming”
Dr. Meryl Nass, M.D., @NassMeryl, A biological warfare epidemiologist and expert in anthrax, Founder, Door to Freedom
Brian O’Shea, @BrianOSheaSPI Investigative Journalist at Daily Clout, Inc (Daily Clout.io); Host of “UNRESTRICTED INVASION” (w/Brian O’Shea & JJ Carrell); Spent 30 years in the fields of military intelligence, U.S. Government Intelligence, Competitive Intelligence (private sector), private investigations, executive protection
Breeauna Sagdal, Principal, The Beef Initiative; Senior Writer and Researcher
Host:
Bill Ellmore @BillEllmore, Former IBM Executive with two decades of increasing responsibility in leadership positions, project management, customer satisfaction, and new business growth, with a proven track record of accomplishments. Experienced in overseeing outsourcing relationships and managing teams concurrently in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. Managed complex P&Ls and repeatedly exceeded all management targets while maintaining high customer satisfaction. Recognized as a leader of change with years of experience turning around troubled projects. Strong focus on teamwork to bring the best solution to customers with a perspective to achieve mutual success.
Co-Hosts:
Kat Lindley, DO, @KLVeritas, primary care physician, contributor to the Global Covid Summit, president of the Texas Osteopathic Medical Association, and member of the American Academy of Physicians and Surgeons
Reggie Littlejohn, Esq., @endgendercide, President of Women’s Rights Without Frontiers; Founder, Anti-globalist International; Co-founder, Sovereignty Coalition; and Co-chair of the Stop Vaccine Passports Task Force
Frank Gaffney, (@FrankGaffney), Executive chairman, Center for Security Policy; vice-chair, Committee on the Present Danger: China; co-founder, Sovereignty Coalition; co-author, “The Indictment: Prosecuting the Chinese Communist Party and Friends for Crimes Against America, China, and the World”; President & CEO, Save the Persecuted Christians; and host, “Securing America with Frank Gaffney” on America’s Voice Network, with podcasts airing on American Family Radio, and Salem Media Group’s AM570 in Washington, D.C.
Thank you for efforts, Dr. Nass! It's hard to be optimistic given what we're up against and our small numbers, but if we can just get a few in leadership to stand up in time to mitigate the worst of the damage they have planned for us, it will be worth it.