Bobby Kennedy explains the critical reasons to vote Trump in November
Free Speech and Ending Censorship, The Health agenda, Wars, Corruption, What Bobby Stands For
Meryl Nass
Sep 10, 2024

Must Watch!!!
2 minutes 54 seconds
https://x.com/robertkennedyjr/status/1833495327040803288
Kennedy’s message here is to vote for Trump, not him, in every state. Kennedy is one of the last people of integrity in public life. He has a track record of decades standing up for public health against corrupt government and monopolies. He stood up to the profit perverts in the very depths of the global panic, by publishing his book The Real Anthony Fauci, during the height of Fauci’s power. amzn.to/3ZdUNtL // He is advising Trump now and helping Trump pick a cabinet; a brain trust that will make true positive change a reality. By this point he has explained the CØV$D operation in depth to Trump and they are preparing to combat both the medical industrial and media industrial complexes with everything they’ve got. Kennedy is a top tier lawyer, fully apprised of what is going on nationally and internationally, capable of systematically rooting out corruption in this country. As Attorney General, he would be an incredibly formidable force for good, as his father was. His father was such an incredible force for justice that many African Americans had a picture of him in their homes. He even called out Apartheid speaking in the South African parliament, asking the members of that ruling class to consider the possibility of going to heaven and discovering that God is a black African. // Kennedy’s father and uncle were assassinated for putting the people first. Both Kennedy and Trump know they can be killed at any time. They are not going to mention any hot topics during the campaign, anything that could alienate voters, including details about the paindemic or the globalists that control American media and government. They will simply address those problems when in a position to do so. Expect no truth bombs. Expect action. Opinions are incomplete decisions. These guys are betting their lives on their decisions.
Vonu: If you like Socialism/ Communism, you should vote the mindset, you have. Better yet, have you ever been to a communist/ socialist country and felt the deep chaotic luring threat of personal harm? I have been inside that place where there as hunger and meager dwelling and limited resources.
That is where you are headed with your current thoughts. Don’t let that mindset determine the rest of you and your future family’s life.
We have to stay free! We have to feel the peace again. We have to know there really is a Higher power in charge. Just pray for wisdom, so you will know what to do. Don’t be discouraged by this evil rot.
Best wishes!