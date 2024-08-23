Bobby Kennedy's best speech ever
Here is what is wrong, this is what we need to do, and Trump and I are going to do it
After only being seen twice on any major US networks during the 19 months of his candidacy, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. took the opportunity today, while finally being broadcast throughout the land, to tell us everything about what he stands for, and how he is going to solve the biggest problems facing this nation, working with President Trump, on a very short timeline.
Read or watch the full speech here:
RFK just increased his audience by at least 10X. Today’s outstanding speech will align well with Trump supporters and the undecided, who will ultimately decide a fair Election.
Praise be to God. This is an historical day for our country. RFK Jr’s speech brought me to tears. I would never have believed we would come full circle from the assassination of RFK Jr’s father and his uncle President John F. Kennedy to see this moment. Only in America could something as beautiful as this occur. I have such great great hope now. I see the next 2 to 4 years as outlined in his speech as answers to so many of our prayers. God bless and keep Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Amen.