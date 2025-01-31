Bobby was mistaken: he still has an active campaign committee, which can only be put to rest after its debt has been retired
While Biden and Mayorkas refused to provide him secret service protection, his campaign wracked up a few $million for Security
To be a Kennedy running for office or seeking a nomination, you are putting your life at risk, every moment. Not only is the loss of privacy annoying, it is very expensive. American citizens paid $15 million for Tony Fauci’s protection, using US Marshalls.
Every time Mr. Kennedy attended a campaign event, he had about 6 highly trained bodyguards to protect him and monitor the crowds.
Behind Bobby in yesterday’s hearing is his wife, Cheryl Hines. To Cheryl’s right is Amaryllis Fox, his daughter-in-law. To Cheryl’s left is Bobby’s bodyguard. Bobby is still paying privately for protection.
I believe the campaign needs to file suit against the government for their illegal action in denying him Secret Service protection for all of the expenses and cost of filing With damages.
It is insane that it cost American taxpayers multi-millions to protect, a psychopath like Fauci. It would be interesting to find out the names of the lowlife in our government who wouldn't provide protection for RFK, Jr.?