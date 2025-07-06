Dr. Kirk Moore, a Utah plastic surgeon who instead of vaccinating patients for COVID issued false vaccine cards and saline injections, goes on trial tomorrow for these acts in Salt Lake City. The case was originally prosecuted by the Biden US Attorney but is now being prosecuted by the current acting US Attorney in Utah, appointed under Trump.

At least more than $28,000 worth of COVID-19 vaccines allegedly disposed of, hundreds of vaccination record cards fraudulently completed and distributed, and minors injected with saline shots Salt Lake City, Utah – A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City, Utah returned an indictment on January 11, 2023 charging a Utah plastic surgeon, his medical corporation, and three co-defendants, including his neighbor, with conspiracy to defraud the United States by issuing fake CDC COVID-19 vaccination record cards to fraudulent vaccine card seekers. According to court documents, Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, of Salt Lake County, Utah and his co-defendants, listed below including his neighbor, ran a scheme out of Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah Inc. to defraud the United States and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The defendants allegedly destroyed at least $28,028.50 worth of government-provided COVID-19 vaccines, and distributed at least 1,937 doses’ worth of fraudulently completed vaccination record cards to others in exchange for either direct cash payments or required “donations” to a specified charitable organization, without administering a COVID-19 vaccine to the card recipient. As charged in court documents, defendants also administered saline shots to minors – at the request of their parents – so children would think they were receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Michael Kirk Moore Jr., 58, who runs the Plastic Surgery Institute of Utah in Salt Lake County, begins his trial on Monday, July 7, 2025, at the Orrin G. Hatch U.S. Courthouse in Salt Lake City. Facing charges for his defiance, Moore’s case has sparked outrage among supporters who view his actions as a courageous stand against medical tyranny, while prosecutors seek to punish him for undermining public health mandates. Infowars.com reports: A rally that day at the steps of the courthouse at 350 South Maine Street, Salt Lake City, UT, is being organized by We Are The People Utah and will include veterans of the health freedom movement, such as vaccine safety activist Robert Scott Bell, as well as the team that produced the film Died Suddenly, Dr. Moore’s son Michael, Jason Preston, host of the organizing group, and Mike Schultz, the speaker Utah’s House of Representatives Countless other prominent figures in the MAHA sphere, such as Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, will be joining online to stand with Dr. Moore. Follow @DiedSuddenly_ on X for updates over the next three weeks as the trial progresses. The charges against Dr. Moore were filled in 2023 by the Department of Justice under Joe Biden, and have not been dropped yet by President Trump’s Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Why is he still being prosecuted? Because a lot of people still think the COVID shots were actual vaccines, rather than poisons. It is a tragedy that the DOJ does not understand the greatest crime of the 21st century, the mass poisoning by injection of 5 billion humans, due to which millions have died and tens or hundreds of millions are sick.