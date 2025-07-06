Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ann's avatar
Ann
7h

He was brave. He is a hero. I pray that finally the real truth comes out about what those injections were! Wake up an Utah!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Sukey Watson's avatar
Sukey Watson
7hEdited

Unfortunately, the case is one about defrauding the then fraudulent government, which he did do. It is not a case about what was the ethical thing to do, though of course that should be argued. At the worst he should only receive some kind of insignificant fine or reprimand for defrauding the government but total forgiveness for treating people ethically and following the principle of first do harm. A further argument might be that because the entire Covid response was a military operation, then should one follow orders that are unethical? And soldiers are supposed to call those out and not follow them. So in my opinion, then if physicians and other medical personnel were ordered to give a toxic bioweapon, then they should not follow that order.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
106 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture