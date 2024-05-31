BREAKING: An IHR package was expected to be presented today--but it is not finished.
The cochairs say they are "on track" and despite a "final few tricky issues" anticipate it will be presented tomorrow
Will the nations go along with a package that most will have had only minutes to hours to review? Will a package really be completed tomorrow? We shall see.
This feels like a Pelosi maneuver (last minute—you have to vote for it to get to read it). That the WHO would do this is so back-room and arrogant
Thank you for keeping us posted, Dr. Nass
