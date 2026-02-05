Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sukey Watson's avatar
Sukey Watson
7h

We shouldn't have to have lawsuits for religious exemption or even any other reason. Bodily autonomy is a natural and God given right. No one should be required to take a medical intervention which they do not want. No matter what the route of administration.

Reply
Share
6 replies
LWB's avatar
LWB
7h

"Only" 4 states, but 65 million people, almost 20% of entire US population.

Reply
Share
17 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture