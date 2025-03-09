Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterCalin Georgescu, who came first in the initial voting round for President, now banned from running by the electoral commission, reason unknownCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreCalin Georgescu, who came first in the initial voting round for President, now banned from running by the electoral commission, reason unknownSo much for democracy in the EU. Romanians are in the streets, protesting.Meryl NassMar 09, 202549Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterCalin Georgescu, who came first in the initial voting round for President, now banned from running by the electoral commission, reason unknownCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore207Share49Share this postMeryl’s CHAOS NewsletterCalin Georgescu, who came first in the initial voting round for President, now banned from running by the electoral commission, reason unknownCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore207SharePrevious
The globalists don’t believe that the people have the right to choose their own leader, if it’s not a candidate that the globalists like. This is an undemocratic move, and Romania is a NATO member. If this is not reversed, it’s time for the United States to leave NATO. And for these tough talking globalists like Macron and Starmer, if they truly stand with Zelensky, where are your troops?
