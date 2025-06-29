Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Kathy M.
2h

You've written a wonderful and valid article here, Dr. Nass. I hope it's not too little, too late! The recovery of meaningful language would be a road to the recovery of our civilization. Russian news journalists and president Putin himself use a great vocabulary and clear intention to express themselves. What we hear here is empty by comparison. The vocabulary we used to pick up from our parents 80 years ago was more varied than we knew; and its loss is noticeable and leaves a rather empty feeling. This has been one of the goals of the globalists since at least 1955 along with other degradations of the culture.

Robert Auld
1h

I have long loved Orwell's essay. My favorite passage is when he translates a biblical verse into modern bureaucratic mush:

"I am going to translate a passage of good English into modern English of the worst sort. Here is a well-known verse from Ecclesiastes:

I returned and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.

Here it is in modern English:

Objective consideration of contemporary phenomena compels the conclusion that success or failure in competitive activities exhibits no tendency to be commensurate with innate capacity, but that a considerable element of the unpredictable must invariably be taken into account"

