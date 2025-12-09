I was able to catch another crosshatched chemtrail to which, I believe, a pulsed electromagnetic field was applied to get these clearly defined spikes coming out at a 90 degree angle. The spikes become fuzzy very quickly.

This one was over Lake Luzerne in Switzerland. Switzerland is not a member of the EU, though it has many treaties with the EU. It is not part of NATO, but they do cooperate. Despite being “neutral,” it also allows its own people and land to be sprayed with—whatever is being used.

If planetary warming was really what they were trying to fix (which I don’t for a moment believe) then why not confine it to warm places during warm seasons? In winter, we would love it to be warmer. More people die from the cold than from the heat. But of course, saving lives is not why this is happening.

I can’t believe there is not more of an uproar about it.