CBS' 60 Minutes featured vaccine injuries and the Vaccine Court. Michael Kane and I dissect the show. Is the MSM providing a limited hangout to address what is about to be uncovered?
CBS focuses on how rare the injuries are and how injured parties remain pro-vaccine! Apologies for limited posts; I am getting over labyrinthitis.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/moment-of-truth-chd-conference-in-austin--cbs-exposes-vaccine-court-failures/
Our part of the show runs from minute 25 to minute 62.
In the show, I mentioned how certain top vaccinologists published an article in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) last year that created two straw man arguments, in order to suggest taking money out of the $5 billion Vaccine Injury kitty and moving it over to people like themselves to perform vaccine safety research—which is exactly what they have done so poorly for all these years.
Below is the 4 page NEJM article and below that is a link to my substack article deconstructing the NEJM piece.
Thanks for letting us know about that. Looks like a limited hangout to me. In my opinion it seems that most doctors have been so brainwashed by the frequently repeated phrase "vaccines don't cause autism" that it is not worth arguing that they can. I think a better approach is to say that vaccines can cause encephalitis and brain damage, and that brain damage and autism have many overlapping symptoms making them difficult to distinguish from each other, especially in children. So, some children who have been diagnosed with autism actually have vaccine induced brain damage. I think this is a better approach because the definition of autism nowadays pretty much excludes vaccines as being a possible cause. I think that simply calling it vaccine induced brain damage rather than autism makes it an easier concept for brain washed people to open their minds to. And, I think parents would have a better chance at getting a payout in vaccine court if they make the case that their child has vaccine induced brain damage instead of vaccine induced autism.
Hello Meryl, hope you get over Labyrinthitis soon
