Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael G. Fons's avatar
Michael G. Fons
5hEdited

Thanks for letting us know about that. Looks like a limited hangout to me. In my opinion it seems that most doctors have been so brainwashed by the frequently repeated phrase "vaccines don't cause autism" that it is not worth arguing that they can. I think a better approach is to say that vaccines can cause encephalitis and brain damage, and that brain damage and autism have many overlapping symptoms making them difficult to distinguish from each other, especially in children. So, some children who have been diagnosed with autism actually have vaccine induced brain damage. I think this is a better approach because the definition of autism nowadays pretty much excludes vaccines as being a possible cause. I think that simply calling it vaccine induced brain damage rather than autism makes it an easier concept for brain washed people to open their minds to. And, I think parents would have a better chance at getting a payout in vaccine court if they make the case that their child has vaccine induced brain damage instead of vaccine induced autism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
GeoffPainPhD's avatar
GeoffPainPhD
6h

Hello Meryl, hope you get over Labyrinthitis soon

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/?term=labyrinthitis+endotoxin

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture