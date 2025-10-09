https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/moment-of-truth-chd-conference-in-austin--cbs-exposes-vaccine-court-failures/

Our part of the show runs from minute 25 to minute 62.

In the show, I mentioned how certain top vaccinologists published an article in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) last year that created two straw man arguments, in order to suggest taking money out of the $5 billion Vaccine Injury kitty and moving it over to people like themselves to perform vaccine safety research—which is exactly what they have done so poorly for all these years.

Below is the 4 page NEJM article and below that is a link to my substack article deconstructing the NEJM piece.

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2402379