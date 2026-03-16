Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Barry Kissane's avatar
Barry Kissane
42m

If there’s no vaccine, you’re probably safer than if there was.

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Rich's avatar
Rich
15m

Meryl thank you for all you do.

You ask why does the media left and right spread these lies. There is no left or right, there is no media, it is the PR arm of the death cult.

This is the same cartel that has been pushing death and suffering for a long long time.

Why would you expect a murderous cult of psychopathic criminals to be honest, to destroy themselves, and put their own necks in a noose.

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