CDC: A cold virus is spreading in California and there is no vaccine! (I don't know if CDC is the originator of this latest scam)
How do these rumors get started? And why do the media (both "left" and "right") spread them? To keep us distracted and fearful, I guess.
Make sure the virus has a long, complicated name that sounds threatening, but no one has ever heard of it.
If there’s no vaccine, you’re probably safer than if there was.
Meryl thank you for all you do.
You ask why does the media left and right spread these lies. There is no left or right, there is no media, it is the PR arm of the death cult.
This is the same cartel that has been pushing death and suffering for a long long time.
Why would you expect a murderous cult of psychopathic criminals to be honest, to destroy themselves, and put their own necks in a noose.