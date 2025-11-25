https://www.nytimes.com/2025/11/25/health/cdc-ralph-lee-abraham-vaccines.html?

Dr. Abraham’s views on some issues align with those of Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. He has endorsed avoiding Tylenol in pregnancy except “when absolutely necessary” because of a possible link to autism. He has also backed ending routine immunization for hepatitis B at birth and removing from vaccines ingredients like aluminum salts, which are added to enhance the immune response…

As a top health official, Dr. Abraham halted the state health department’s mass vaccination campaigns. While childhood vaccines are “an important part of providing immunity to our children,” he said, conversations about “whether or not a vaccine is right for a specific person, are best had with the individual’s health care provider.” Under his leadership, Louisiana’s health department waited two months to alert residents about a whooping cough, or pertussis, outbreak in the state that had caused two deaths. Health departments typically quickly alert the public about outbreaks and set up mass vaccination campaigns.

Doesn’t The NY Times look up the background of the people it chooses to interview? How utterly shameless some people are, Doctor/Lawyer Nirav Shah being a prime example. He was the CDC Deputy Director until Trump took office.

Talk about the pot calling the kettle black! His JAW hit the ground?

What did Shah do when he was the top public health official in Illinois?

https://themainemonitor.org/litany-of-controversial-decisions-follows-new-cdc-chief-to-maine/

… recent findings by Pine Tree Watch paint his four-year tenure [as Illinois’ top public health official] in a far different light:

• Shah was severely criticized for his handling of repeated fatal outbreaks of Legionnaires’ disease — a form of pneumonia caused by a waterborne bacteria – at the state-run Illinois Veterans Home from 2015 to 2018. In all, 13 people died; 74 residents, volunteers and staff were sickened; and more were suspected of having contracted a non-fatal variation of the bacterial infection.

• The criticism started when Shah did not notify families or the public about the initial outbreak in 2015 for six days, despite suspecting an epidemic of Legionnaires’ was beginning at the veterans home. That outbreak sickened more than 56 people and contributed to the death of 12 veterans that year.

• The state of Illinois and the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs are being sued by 12 families of the veterans who died from complications of Legionnaires’. None of the families has settled with the state.

• A grand jury in Illinois subpoenaed hundreds of records from Shah’s department related to its handling and response to the outbreaks.

It gets better. Back to Apoorva Mandavilli at The NY Times:

“A large part of the principal deputy’s portfolio is emergency response,” Dr. Shah said. “Delayed notifying of the public of at least two pertussis deaths is not just unacceptable, it’s shameful,” he added.

Dr. Abraham has sharply criticized public health policies adopted during the Covid pandemic, calling them “tyrannical.” He has also said the C.D.C.’s recommendations on the vaccines were “woefully out of touch with reality.” He has repeated misinformation about the shots, including that they contain DNA contaminants and increase the risk of infection. And he has said that he sees people injured by the vaccine “every day” in his clinic. “Within months of their approval, Covid vaccines were shown to have no third-party benefit in terms of reduced transmission, yet they were still mandated — through both policy and social pressure,” Dr. Abraham said in a statement in February. “That was an offense against personal autonomy that will take years to overcome.”

Mandavilli then produces the requisite assertions that Dr. Abraham is wrong about everything. And brings up Sen. Cassidy, of course. The NYT loses credibility by the day. Apoorva needs to do better, especially since she outed the CDC for hiding data on COVID and the shots back in 2021.