CDC has issued a bulletin requiring hospitals to test for bird flu (H5N1) so they can find human cases and start the vaccine rollout
Was this the idea of Gerald Parker, DVM, former Fort Detrick, One Health proponent, just appointed to head the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy?
CDC posted its alert on the final Thursday before the end of the Biden administration, yet this message was sent yesterday, suggesting that a Trump official was now pushing it. But perhaps not. Scary. The Blob really does want to create another plandemic and we have to stop them.
DO NOT COMPLY WITH TESTING!! NO, is a full sentence.
Last I checked, CDC can’t require anything; they can advise , recommend, but not require.