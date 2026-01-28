CHD Geoengineering and Earth Health Roundtable airs Wednesday at 10 am ET
The Geoengineering Roundtable will air on Wednesday, January 28th at 10am ET or 7am PT. It can be accessed after that time as well.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/geoengineering-and-earth-health-roundtable/
Thanks! Appreciate the heads up!
They were spraying the sky for days before this snow storm in western MA! There were two very large chemtrails directly over my house and land and they came so low over the trees in my back yard. They kept their integrity all the way down so my land must be covered with whatever chemicals they were using. I am so afraid it may have been aluminum oxide as my son and I already have very high aluminum levels!