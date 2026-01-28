Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
4h

New Hampshire and Massachusetts have the highest mean IQ scores in the US. They're actually above the global.mean. The US itself, however, at rank #33 in cross-national comparisons is subnormal compared to many other countries such as communist China and North Korea and many states are well below the overall US subnormal mean. So it makes sense to look to New Hampshire law.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Kaylene Emery's avatar
Kaylene Emery
2h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Meryl Nass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture