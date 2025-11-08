https://zerogeoengineering.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/solar-radiation-modification-policy-briefing-Oct-2025.pdf (full report)

7 November 2025 | ZEROGeoengineering.com | The Royal Society has published a report on solar radiation modification (SRM) schemes such as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening (MCB) with emphasis on governance of “research,” ultimately to be overseen by an unaccountable, unelected international body.

Though public perception is recognized as an important factor, the overwhelming lack of public consent for SRM experiments is not mentioned in the brief.