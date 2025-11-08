Chemtrails accented by electromagnetic fields: even the Royal Society admits this is what we are being subjected to, but of course it is just "research" now
The parallel lines are the result of pulsed electromagnetic fields applied to charged particles released as part of "solar radiation management"
Solar Radiation Modification Policy Briefing
https://zerogeoengineering.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/solar-radiation-modification-policy-briefing-Oct-2025.pdf (full report)
7 November 2025 | ZEROGeoengineering.com | The Royal Society has published a report on solar radiation modification (SRM) schemes such as stratospheric aerosol injection (SAI) and marine cloud brightening (MCB) with emphasis on governance of “research,” ultimately to be overseen by an unaccountable, unelected international body.
Though public perception is recognized as an important factor, the overwhelming lack of public consent for SRM experiments is not mentioned in the brief.
It's in all of our faces every day and yet some people are still in denial. Geoengineeringwatch.org has been providing information for a long time. They are spending us like bugs. They have poisoned or altered everything we consume and add that to the assaults by Geoengineering HAARP Directed Energy Weapons and who knows what else. It's a testament to the miracle of our bodies how any of us have survived. No wonder they need a death jab.
STOP POISONING US
PERIOD!