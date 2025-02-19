Here is what FDA has to say about conditional approvals of veterinary vaccines:

Thus we see that effectiveness is unknown for the Zoetis bird flu vaccine. And equally concerning, the Zoetis vaccine does not meet the requirements noted in the two bullet points above for issuing a conditional license, because it would be relatively simple to demonstrate effectiveness with such a widespread infection. It would not require complex or difficult studies. All you would need is to vaccinate chickens with the vaccine and a placebo, then expose both groups to bird flu and see how many develop symptoms and how many succumb to the disease in each group.

Therefore, the vaccine is not legally eligible for a conditional approval.

Like the COVID vaccines, which were not technically eligible for an EUA because HCQ, IVM and many other drugs would have prevented infections, the government lied about this to prevent prophylactic treatment and to issue an EUA to obtain mass vaccine uptake. It appears the same strategy is now being used for the bird flu vaccine for chickens. And the vaccine under conditional approval can be marketed for a year before having to demonstrate effectiveness—while the experiment I just described could be done in under a month to see if the vaccine worked!

What does FDA’s conditional approval allow a drug company to do?

FDA’s conditional approval allows the drug company to legally sell the animal drug before proving it meets the “substantial evidence” standard of effectiveness for full approval. The company can also legally promote and advertise the conditionally approved drug for the labeled uses. The conditional approval is valid for one year. The drug company can ask FDA to renew the conditional approval annually for up to four more years, for a total of five years of conditional approval. To receive a renewal from FDA, the company must show active progress toward proving “substantial evidence of effectiveness” for full approval. During the conditional approval period, the company can legally market the animal drug for the labeled uses while collecting the remaining effectiveness data. After collecting the necessary data, the company then applies to FDA for full approval. FDA reviews the application and, if appropriate, fully approves the drug.

The article below, by Jon Cohen in Science, should be read with a grain of salt. Not only did its author cover up information provided to him confidentially about the Fauci call that instigated a coverup of COVID’s origin on February 1, 2020, but he leaked the information to the authors of the Proximal Origins paper. In other words, he is not an ethical science journalist and he has engaged in COVID narrative control, more than once.—Nass

With egg prices in the United States soaring because of the spread of H5N1 influenza virus among poultry, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) yesterday conditionally approved a vaccine to protect the birds. President Donald Trump’s administration may therefore soon face a fraught decision on whether to join the ranks of other nations—including China, France, Egypt, and Mexico—that vaccinate poultry against H5N1. Although many influenza researchers contend that vaccination can help control spread of the deadly virus, the U.S. government has long resisted allowing its use because of politics and trade concerns that many contend are unscientific. The USDA approval may signal a shift in policy linked to the Trump administration’s worries about egg prices. Even with the conditional approval, USDA must still approve its use before farmers can start to administer the vaccine because special regulations apply to H5N1 and other so-called highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) viruses. The vaccine, made by Zoetis, contains a killed version of an H5N2 variant that the company has designed to work against circulating variants of the H5N1 virus that have decimated poultry flocks and have even jumped to cows and some humans. (The “H” in both variants stands for hemagglutinin, the surface protein of the virus, and antibodies against it are the main mechanism of vaccine-induced protection.) Researchers at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported yesterday that three cow veterinarians harbored antibodies to the H5N1 virus in dairy cattle. None had symptomatic disease, they noted in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, suggesting the virus may be more widespread in humans than previously thought. Zoetis CEO Kristin Peck announced the approval yesterday on CNBC. “The decision to vaccinate commercial poultry flocks rests solely with national regulatory authorities in consultation with their local poultry sector,” said Zoetis in a statement, which noted it has approval for similar vaccines in other countries. Zoetis also had an earlier version approved in 2016 that was in the National Veterinary Stockpile until 2021, but it was never used. HPAI strains such as the current H5N1 have for decades been stamped out largely by culling affected flocks [a big maybe re whether culling has ever worked—Nass] and enforcing strict biosecurity measures [until now, only haphazard “biosecurity measures” have been implemented and whether they have done anything helpful is anyone’s guess—Nass]. But that strategy has failed since the February 2022 emergence in the U.S. of an H5N1 virus that belongs to a lineage known as clade 2.3.4.4b. Many scientists now worry the virus cannot be eradicated from the U.S. poultry flock, which means it has become endemic rather than epidemic. “The future of H5 in the Americas isn’t entirely clear, but endemicity looks likely,” says Richard Webby, a bird flu investigator at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. “Updated and quality H5 vaccines for poultry must be a big part of future responses if this is indeed the case.”

This means culling is a failed strategy and should cease—Nass.