FEB 23, 2023

CHIKUNGUNYA. As someone pointed out today, the name may change, as it could stigmatize chickens, chicks and gun owners. Why are we talking about a vaccine for this condition? Hardly any Americans have ever had it, almost all travelers, and it is not endemic anywhere in our country. You get the virus from mosquito bites. Bug repellent protects you.

Furthermore, how is it that FDA gave this vaccine a “Priority Review”—a promise to speed up its evaluation and make a decision within six months?

There are criteria for a priority review, and this vax does not meet them. From the FDA website:

A Priority Review designation will direct overall attention and resources to the evaluation of applications for drugs that, if approved, would be significant improvements in the safety or effectiveness of the treatment, diagnosis, or prevention of serious conditions when compared to standard applications. Significant improvement may be demonstrated by the following examples: evidence of increased effectiveness in treatment, prevention, or diagnosis of condition; elimination or substantial reduction of a treatment-limiting drug reaction; documented enhancement of patient compliance that is expected to lead to an improvement in serious outcomes; or

June 22, 2023

Now for chikungunya. We have also heard about this one previously—we have heard about all of them previously. The idea seems to be to present the bad news, but wait a few months for a vote until the members have forgotten it.

One case of chikungunya is reported in lab workers in the US every 2 years, but Paraguay is just getting over a massive outbreak with over 160,000 reported cases. Also cases in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay. This is a mosquito-borne virus, like dengue. It has been studied in military labs, at a BSL-3 level. The vaccine is being regulated under the “Animal Rule”—pretty bizarre when Paraguay provided the perfect laboratory to study the vaccine—which means no efficacy testing needed, just show us a few antibodies and give it to a few folks, watch em for a bit, and call that safety testing.

Or maybe FDA did require a study in Paraguay, but if the results were not to someone’s liking so they are being hidden—like CDC did with its monkeypox trial in the Congo. Tomorrow we hear more about monkeypox vaccine, can’t wait.

Why in heaven’s name are we doing this? Licensing a vaccine without data for a disease that does not exist in the US. Don’t know but it is creepy. And the animal rule depends on there being very few cases, but 160,000 cases should have mooted its application. Evidence of more FDA malfeasance:

https://www.fda.gov/drugs/nda-and-bla-approvals/animal-rule-approvals

The regulations commonly known as the Animal Rule (21 CFR 314.600-650 for drugs; 21 CFR 601.90-95 for biologics; effective July 1, 2002) allow for the approval of drugs and licensure of biological products when human efficacy studies are not ethical and field trials to study the effectiveness of drugs or biological products are not feasible.

March 10, 2025

According to the WHO, “Severe symptoms and deaths from chikungunya are rare and usually related to other coexisting health problems.”

________________

On May 30, 2025 Canada, which had authorized use of the “vaccine” began having second thoughts and published the following to cover its behind, while allowing the product to continue to be used, even though there is no chikuvgunya in Canada.

https://www.canada.ca/en/public-health/services/catmat/guidance-use-live-attenuated-chikungunya-vaccine-ixchiq-persons-65-years-older.html

Finally the news media today provide the real story. It isn’t about safety or efficacy. What is it? This is what modern vaccines are really about.

Uh Oh. I had not realized another Chikungunya vaccine had been licensed in April 2025 by FDA. Wonder how this one will do? Will it take 2 years to pull it off the market?

With the FDA suspending Ixchiq's license, Bavarian Nordic's (BAVA.CO) Vimkunya is the sole remaining chikungunya vaccine available in U.S. Vimkunya was approved by the FDA in April for protection among individuals aged 12 years and above.

Bavarian Nordic is the company that makes the Monkeypox vaccine Jynneos. It is a startup, supported almost entirely by BARDA. No other track record. This does not bode well for Vimkunya.