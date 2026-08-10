Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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John Day MD's avatar
John Day MD
8h

Can removing HPV from list #1, "recommended for all children", be the next step, please?

Damn! This is better than invading Cuba, now he doesn't have to do that ;-)

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Dolly1961's avatar
Dolly1961
7h

Get rid of mandates entirely. I am A Catholic ,Pope Francis pushed the Covid shot .We need philosophical exemptions added also .

Next get rid of liability protection for Pharmaceutical companies .

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