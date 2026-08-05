First we find out China has secret back channels with US military generals.
Then we find out they have American journalist on their payroll.
Now we learn Chinese-owned Big Pork wants to override our state laws and put pigs in crates.
Tell China to piss off and stop messing
The “Republicans” that tell you that “American farmers” want to smash pigs in crates are the same ones who insist “American farmers/ranchers” want illegal alien labor. Just know when they drop that line what they really mean is, the corporate farms and often with Chinese owners.
7:00 PM · Aug 5, 2026 · 30.5K Views
44 Replies · 397 Reposts · 1.06K Likes
Thank you for bringing this up, Meryl. How could we have let them become the largest pork supplier, taking over an entire industry?
That's what happens when even a square inch of our country is sold to a foreign entity.