Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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R. Elliott's avatar
R. Elliott
10h

Thank you for bringing this up, Meryl. How could we have let them become the largest pork supplier, taking over an entire industry?

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4 replies by Meryl Nass and others
Ohio Bowhunter's avatar
Ohio Bowhunter
9h

That's what happens when even a square inch of our country is sold to a foreign entity.

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