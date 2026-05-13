https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/whistleblower-testimony-on-the-covid-coverup/

This was one snippet from the hearing:

Here is another one, explaining the method by which Fauci influenced the IC: by giving them a list of experts loyal to himself, like the Proximal Origin authors. In fact, I think all 5 of those authors (possibly except Kristian Andersen) had IC ties as well, given their previous attempts to cover up Lyme Disease, HIV, anthrax vaccine injuries as well as COVID origins.