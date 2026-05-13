CIA Whistleblower Senate hearing today on COVID origins, and who runs America
It ran 1 hr 44 minutes. Definitely worth a listen. The whistleblower chose his words carefully and seemed honest.
https://www.hsgac.senate.gov/hearings/whistleblower-testimony-on-the-covid-coverup/
This was one snippet from the hearing:
Here is another one, explaining the method by which Fauci influenced the IC: by giving them a list of experts loyal to himself, like the Proximal Origin authors. In fact, I think all 5 of those authors (possibly except Kristian Andersen) had IC ties as well, given their previous attempts to cover up Lyme Disease, HIV, anthrax vaccine injuries as well as COVID origins.
Thank you Dr. Nass. I am wondering why they waited to conduct this hearing until after the time limit on Fauci ran out two days ago?
Hope it's not political theater... the timing.
I just want to see people charged. Sure, Fauci was pardoned by feds. But there are other countries and the individual states could bring charges now.