Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
9h

Thank you Dr. Nass. I am wondering why they waited to conduct this hearing until after the time limit on Fauci ran out two days ago?

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Doreen Campbell's avatar
Doreen Campbell
9h

Hope it's not political theater... the timing.

I just want to see people charged. Sure, Fauci was pardoned by feds. But there are other countries and the individual states could bring charges now.

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