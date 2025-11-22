"Climate change": What's it really about? Gloria Guillo hits the nail on the head
It achieves 5 major deep state goals
How the Fossil Fuel Industry Came to Love Climate Change
Gloria Guillo. October 6, 2023
Has Carbon Taxation Become an Expedient Way to
Redistribute Wealth,
Cover Up Environmental Crimes,
Promote Hazardous Energy Policies,
Control the Working Class and Developing Nations?
Does the Threat of Climate Change Misdirect the Anti-War Movement?
Go here to read this comprehensive article from 2023, as relevant today as it was then: https://covertactionmagazine.com/2023/10/06/how-the-fossil-fuel-industry-came-to-love-climate-change/
Meryl, they are at it again sending your emails to Trash.
That four-lane highway they built for the COP climate summit, cutting through tens of thousands of protected Amazon forest, was certainly climate-friendly. Meanwhile my shaman-teacher from Peru can identify energy blocks and tune up my chakras 2000 miles away from me.
All the wars they initiate are also climate-friendly.
I hope those comets circulating earth are “climate-friendly.”
Midwestern Doc has said that the focus on alleviating climate change is the worst thing that's happened to the environmental movement. Prolly also redirects the antiwar movement.
It's all based on arrogance taken to the extreme, like WE KNOW what drives the climate. No you don't. CO2 is one small player. Solar cycles are another. How about an uneven (maybe even unpredictable) transfer of heat from the earth's core--which is the same temperature as the surface of the sun!--to the surface? There are likely other factors that we don't even know about yet. The arrogance of "science"!