Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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philipat's avatar
philipat
11hEdited

I believe the Globalists have more than 2 plays. Another very important one is breaking down Western culture and society through mass indiscriminate immigration of alien irreconcilable cultures (including Islam) designed to allow the old favorite, "Divide and Rule" as populations are distracted and at each others throats, to introduce the glorious NWO as a "solution".

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Te Time's avatar
Te Time
8h

The AI Data centers prove they don’t care about the climate.

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