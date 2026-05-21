It is so important because, like pandemics, an entire architecture was developed to take over the world based on suspending normal democratic process because of climate emergencies and pandemic emergencies.

These are the globalists’ 2 plays. They have been developing the climate plans for over 50 years and the pandemic plans for over 30 years. The concept of sustainable development got pushed out 40 years ago.

Why do we know so little about geoengineering, despite the fact the USG has been engaged with it since the late 1940s, if not before? I think it is because being able to engineer the weather is essential for calling a climate emergency whenever the globalists decide it is time. The drought in the west and the lack of snowpack in the western mountains is (most likely) engineered. After all, we have had the ability to move rain around since at least the 1950s. What can we do with weather now, after 75 years of experimentation?

When the US government really wants something to be kept quiet, like the Manhattan project or novel electronic weapons, it has effectively kept the secrets from getting out. I think the reason we know so little about geoengineering is precisely because it is so important to the plan.

Escape Key has written another summary report of great value. Here are a few paragraphs that speak to this issue.

The trigger hasn’t arrived yet but you can see what might set it off. An alleged heatwave killing people across several European cities100. A fire season bad enough to need a national emergency101. A drought that causes a continental water crisis102. Any of these gives the political green light for the architecture to switch on. The response would mirror lockdown — a ‘climate emergency’ declaration103 with matching conditional access rules. Covid’s the template they’re working from. A voter who wants to stop the climate architecture finds every major party selling the same chain under different labels. The conservative government pushes net zero as a cost-of-living issue104. The labour government pushes it as climate justice105. It’s the same policies in different clothes. The credential, the clearing, the settlement and the conditional access don’t change. The architecture works with any government, and climate’s the surface being prepared for deployment. FOOD AND AGRICULTURAL INPUT The food system’s being built in parallel. It’s the same architecture. The [ethic] is food security and sustainable agriculture. The FAO, the EAT-Lancet Commission106, the EU Farm to Fork107 strategy and the WEF Food Systems Initiative108 compiled it. The story goes that the food system must become sustainable109, livestock and synthetic fertiliser emissions must drop110, biodiversity needs protecting111, and the planet can’t keep feeding itself the way it does now112. By 2026 the narrative’s set, and anyone who questions it sounds like they’re against food itself. The [standards] are moving forward. The EU Farm to Fork targets cut fertiliser and pesticide use113 while boosting organic farming. ISO 22000114 covers food safety alongside the ISO frameworks for sustainable agriculture115. The FAO provides frameworks for sustainable food systems116, and there’s the Science-Based Targets for Nature117. The EU Deforestation Regulation118 demands supply-chain tracking for several major commodities119. Corporate Net Zero standards120 now include Scope 3 emissions121, which catches agricultural inputs and outputs122. The standards reach the farm gate and below….

Enjoy.