https://www.devex.com/news/devex-newswire-come-out-on-top-at-cop29-with-our-7-point-guide-108731

This COP is expected to have less glitz and glamor than last year’s confab in Dubai — and fewer people, with about half the attendance — but it likely won’t be short on disagreement, drama, high hopes, and a high potential for disappointment. All this comes at a time when climate change has now touched virtually every corner of the globe.



No pressure.



A core theme will be — what else? — money. Negotiators at what’s been dubbed the “finance COP” will haggle over something known as the new collective quantified goal or NCQG. The last such target was set in 2009 when high-income rich countries said they would mobilize $100 billion in annual climate finance for low- and middle-income countries by 2020, a goal they just barely hit in 2022, my colleague Ayenat Mersie writes.



Some models suggest lower-income countries need $1 trillion in climate finance annually, but if $100 billion a year was such a heavy lift, imagine what a haul 10 times that amount would be.



So what else is on the agenda?