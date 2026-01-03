Commenters: this is about oil, period. It has nothing to do with fentanyl or other drugs. Listen to Trump himself. You have been taken in by the Narrative.
I watched Trump and you can too. Here is what he said.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/live/
“We are going to be taking a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground”—Trump
Here is the DOJ indictment: https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1422326/dl
SmartMatic, 2020, Cuba, and China.
Face it, our country is about economics. That is why we have been so strong. Trump is a businessman, yes.
The USA cannot continue as it has, must have a wise leader along with energy to survive.
He is working for the people… the people of the US first, and also Venezuelan’s who have suffered and been stolen from by the cartel with Maduro as a puppet.