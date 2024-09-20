Commonwealth Fund again find the US healthcare system worthy only of derision
No surprise. The worse the outcomes, the better the system is paid
https://www.commonwealthfund.org/publications/fund-reports/2024/sep/mirror-mirror-2024
Abstract:
Goal: Compare health system performance in 10 countries, including the United States, to glean insights for U.S. improvement.
Methods: Analysis of 70 health system performance measures in five areas: access to care, care process, administrative efficiency, equity, and health outcomes.
Key Findings: The top three countries are Australia, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, although differences in overall performance between most countries are relatively small. The only clear outlier is the U.S., where health system performance is dramatically lower.
Conclusion: The U.S. continues to be in a class by itself in the underperformance of its health care sector. While the other nine countries differ in the details of their systems and in their performance on domains, unlike the U.S., they all have found a way to meet their residents’ most basic health care needs, including universal coverage. [That phrase again?—Nass]
The OECD generally shows us the same thing (below) but compares us to many more countries than just 10. When will this get fixed? Think MAHA!
https://www.oecd.org/en/publications/2023/11/health-at-a-glance-2023_e04f8239/full-report/component-55.html#indicator-d1e29052-b710eb8aae
So...I've heard stories of people waiting for months for a CT scan, then finding out their cancer is too advanced to do anything about. I have heard of people drinking water out of their flower vases because they have insufficient staff to deliver a pitcher of fresh water to each patient every morning. How is it that the NHS cannot find their butt in the dark with both hands, and our health care is bad?
I agree that "health care" in the US sucks as does the UK, Canada, Australia and many other "developed" countries - but I believe the purpose of this report is to push universal health care - that would be transitioning/nationalizing more than 15% of the economy. It gained speed under Obama and what happened to cost and options? When it gets to high, people will cry out for a solution - then the gov steps in and "solves" it by offering the benefit of euthanasia which greatly reduces government costs also helps with the pension/SS problem., and mandatory interventions (already part of Medicaid requirements). All of this is by design. So we must ask, what is the purpose of this study?
"The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) is a unique forum where the governments of 37 democracies with market-based economies collaborate to develop policy standards to promote sustainable economic growth. The OECD, with its core mission to promote policies to improve the economic and social well-being of people around the world, brings much relevant experience supporting countries to achieve and sustain universal health coverage (UHC). The OECD, together with WHO and the World Bank as the Secretariat of UHC2030, is working to consolidate the UHC2030 strategic narrative and engage UHC stakeholders to promote translation of UHC commitments into action in countries." yep, NWO
The OECD monitors and evaluates key aspects of universal health coverage, and assesses the future sustainability of universal health systems. OECD country experiences can also offer valuable lessons for other countries seeking to attain universal health coverage.