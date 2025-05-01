Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pamela Burns's avatar
Pamela Burns
2h

How about all of the data confirming it is a dangerous & deadly Bioweapon. Pure EVIL! 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Hazel's avatar
Hazel
2h

Medpage is as left and woke as possible. They permanently banned me from commenting on their website due to “disinformation” about COVID jabs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture