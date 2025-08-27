THE FEDS

Meryl Nass, MD

Stephanie Edewaard Weidle

Sections 453 & 507: Will Congress Allow Americans’ Poisoning?

This week on The Feds, we are joined by Meryl Nass, MD, founder and president of Door to Freedom, medical advisor to Children’s Health Defense, and host on CHD TV. Dr. Nass provides an in-depth analysis of two concerning provisions in the 2025 House Appropriations Bill: Sections 453 and 507.

Section 453 prohibits funding for timely updates to product labels and safety recommendations, a critical issue given that successful lawsuits against chemical giant Bayer have often relied on labeling disputes. Dr. Nass explains the far-reaching implications of this rider for public health and safety.

Additionally, Dr. Nass examines Section 507, which restricts government funding for the implementation or further study of a January 2025 EPA report. This report documented the toxic and carcinogenic effects of "forever chemicals" found in sewer sludge used as agricultural fertilizer, raising serious environmental and health concerns.

Who in Congress is writing and supporting these sections? Why? What can YOU do as an American citizen?

Tune in for this compelling discussion on critical policy issues impacting public safety and environmental health. This is an episode you won’t want to miss!

Watch Dr. Nass’ show regarding Section 507 (starts @ 36:30): https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/youre-employer-can-mandate-killing-you-poisoning-farmland/

Learn more about the history behind Section 453: https://merylnass.substack.com/p/will-congress-give-the-pesticide

Read more about Section 507 and “forever chemicals:”

https://merylnass.substack.com/p/sewer-sludge-was-deodorized-and-magically

Dr. Nass’ Organization: DoortoFreedom.org

Feds for Freedom is dedicated to safeguarding the God-given and Constitutional rights of Americans, shielding citizens from federal overreach, and amplifying the voices of the federal whistleblowers- all through the courage of insiders.

Feds For Freedom, formerly Feds for Medical Freedom, is a 501(c)3 non-profit representing over 9,000 federal workers who believe the federal service is unaccountable and does not reflect the values of the America it claims to serve.

