The NIAID IRF facility has been ordered to halt its researches of April 29.

https://www.wired.com/story/hhs-niaid-irf-ebola-disease-research-stop/

Construction on the IRF began in 2004, the same time that Tony Fauci was asked to take over some of the DOD’s Biodefense/Pandemic Planning Agenda. This is when NIAID started receiving DOD money and Fauci’s salary increased by about 65%, causing him to become the highest paid federal employee. Fort Detrick was built during World War 2 as Camp Detrick.

Connie Schmaljohn, who previously worked at Fort Detrick for the Army, is currently the Director of the NIAID’s IRF and was placed on administrative leave.

The goals and methods of Fort Detrick’s USAMRIID (where Bruce Ivins worked on anthrax vaccines) and the IRF overlap considerably.

John Fleetwood has mistakenly conflated the Army’s Fort Detrick/USAMRIID with the NIAID’s IRF today, claiming that research at Fort Detrick has been shut down in the title of his article. It has not.

John is extremely prolific but he needs some serious editing help, as this is the 3d major mistake of his I have picked up in the past month. In the body of the article, he does reveal the NIAID facility is not “Fort Detrick”—but then why did his title and photo try to misrepresent the story?

He appears to not know that the Army’s Fort Detrick has other BSL-4 facilities, BSL-3 labs and is much larger than the IRF.

He also fails to grasp that THIS IRF facility is likely to be doing GOF research, and that its temporary shut-down may have to do with preventing accidental lab releases of dangerous “potential pandemic pathogens.” This is one of the few US centers performing dangerous pathogen research that is under the control of HHS. Is this the start of a clampdown on dangerous GOF research being performed under HHS’ authority?