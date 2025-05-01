Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Skupe's avatar
Skupe
2h

If I remember correctly, I think this is where Dr. Judy M worked and she and her boss were both working under Fraudchi!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dee's avatar
Dee
2h

Even if the shut down does happen just how many other Gain of Function "Research" places in the world?

And while I am asking questions, what the hell is wrong with people to do such a thing?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture