I lived blogged the CDC’s ACIP meeting during the past two days. It practically killed me to listen to and chronicle so many of the living dead (no brain, no heart, no empathy) at the CDC, their advisors and the manufacturers’ spokespeople. Virtually all have MD or PhD or both after their name. The new, sitting advisory group was padded with a bunch of government employees; did half of the old group leave in disgust? What happened to the rest of the advisory committee I used to chronicle this week? They disappeared.

This group was led to agree that people “at risk” of COVID (what does that even mean—aren’t we all at risk of an exposure?) could get yet another booster 4 months after the last shot. Yes, more injected poison, which these clowns would happily give you 3 times a year.

It’s so bad you need a shot 3 times yearly, but the shot does not prevent infection or transmission. And the disease is so mild that if you are sick but have no fever and you think you are improving, go spread it to the public. Where it is already widespread.

https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/01/health/covid-isolation-cdc.html