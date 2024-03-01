I lived blogged the CDC’s ACIP meeting during the past two days. It practically killed me to listen to and chronicle so many of the living dead (no brain, no heart, no empathy) at the CDC, their advisors and the manufacturers’ spokespeople. Virtually all have MD or PhD or both after their name. The new, sitting advisory group was padded with a bunch of government employees; did half of the old group leave in disgust? What happened to the rest of the advisory committee I used to chronicle this week? They disappeared.
This group was led to agree that people “at risk” of COVID (what does that even mean—aren’t we all at risk of an exposure?) could get yet another booster 4 months after the last shot. Yes, more injected poison, which these clowns would happily give you 3 times a year.
It’s so bad you need a shot 3 times yearly, but the shot does not prevent infection or transmission. And the disease is so mild that if you are sick but have no fever and you think you are improving, go spread it to the public. Where it is already widespread.
https://www.nytimes.com/2024/03/01/health/covid-isolation-cdc.html
March 1, 2024 Updated 1:31 p.m. ET
Americans with Covid or other respiratory infections need not isolate for five days before returning to work or school, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday, a striking sign of changing attitudes toward the coronavirus.
People with respiratory illnesses may resume daily activities if they have been fever-free for at least 24 hours without the aid of medications and if their symptoms are improving, agency officials said.
Acknowledging that people can be contagious even without symptoms, the C.D.C. urged those who end isolation to limit close contact with others, wear well-fitted masks, improve indoor air quality and practice good hygiene, like washing hands and covering coughs and sneezes, for five days.
The guidelines apply to Covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, among other respiratory ailments, which should make it easier for people to comply, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the C.D.C.’s director, told reporters on Friday.
“Our goal here is to continue to protect those at risk for severe illness, while also reassuring folks that these recommendations are simple, clear, easy to understand and can be followed,” she said.
Dr. Cohen noted the sharp decreases in the numbers of Covid-related hospitalizations and deaths this winter compared with those in previous years, and said a vast majority of hospitalizations had occurred among Americans who did not receive the latest shots.
Vaccination also decreases the chances of long Covid, she added.
The C.D.C. last changed its policy on isolation for those with Covid during the Omicron wave two years ago, when record infections ground the nation to a halt. The isolation period was cut to five days from 10.
The agency is unifying the recommendation for respiratory illnesses because the symptoms are often hard to tell apart, the viruses spread in much the same way, and they can be prevented with similar strategies, said Dr. Brendan Jackson, who leads the agency’s respiratory virus response team.
Some outside experts applauded that change. “I think that makes a lot of sense, because people are not testing,” said Dr. Céline Gounder, an infectious disease specialist at Bellevue Hospital Center and editor at large for public health at KFF Health News.
“If you don’t know which virus you have, how are you supposed to follow the right guidance for Covid versus flu versus R.S.V. versus the common cold virus?” she said.
Even as the agency was considering the change, some experts expressed consternation that it might lead the public to think Covid was no longer a threat. They also worried that without a recommendation to isolate for five days, employers might pressure employees to return to work before they are well.
Little has been done to improve indoor air quality in most places, and wearing masks can be socially uncomfortable for many people, Dr. Gounder said.
“This is again putting a lot of burden on the individual to do the right thing by public health,” she said. Making masks affordable and providing them in public spaces and workplaces would help people follow the new guidelines, she added.
Raynard Washington, public health director of Mecklenburg County, N.C., said it was important that officials continued to emphasize that Covid still posed serious risks for many people.
Still, “having a streamlined, consolidated guidance across the respiratory viral portfolio will allow us to be able to do public health on the ground at the state and federal level, to send a very clear message to people,” he said.
The recommendations are for the general public and do not apply to health care settings or nursing homes.
Dr. Washington urged Americans to always consider that there may be people around them who are at high risk from a coronavirus infection.
“It’s not like people have on a sign that says, ‘I’m immunocompromised,’” he said.
COVID: CDC's contradictory policies
let's unpack this. "The guidelines apply to Covid, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, among other respiratory ailments, which should make it easier for people to comply, Dr. Mandy Cohen, the C.D.C.’s director, told reporters on Friday."
note the word "comply." this weasel is insinuating that her guidelines carry the force of law. also, she's extended compliance to whatever she deems applicable to RSV, flu and "other respiratory ailments" which could be anything from allergies to smokers' cough.
i've been saying since 2020 that one of the primary goals of the plandemic was to rebrand the common cold as a deadly plague
and as far as being surrounded by the immunocompromised, most of them wouldn't be if they hadn't taken the covid shot.
The sad thing I see are the germaphobes and Covidians still masking at the grocery. Yesterday I saw a giant bear of a man walking around in a double filter chambered masking system like someone would wear in an area contaminated with fine particulate.
I imagine he is a regular for his mRNA injections.