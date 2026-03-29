Paul Marik is a phenomenal doctor and researcher who thinks outside the box. He is also an amazing, kind human being. Like its ferociousness toward me, the system went after him: after all, it would not do for a Medical School Department Head to use ivermectin and save COVID lives.

Paul Marik was one of the founders of the FLCCC, now the IMA.

And with no axe to grind wrt cancer, with no pharma sponsorship and no longer a medical school sinecure, Dr. Marik could dive into the cancer literature, look at it dispassionately, and come up with some very useful answers—using supplements and off-patent drugs that no one will get rich off.

He has recently begun a substack, and I encourage you to subscribe to it:

Here is a list of posts:

https://paulmarik.substack.com/profile/posts

And here is a sampling of just one important post for avoiding and treating cancer with diet:

Here is another good one, hot off the press today: