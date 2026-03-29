COVID shots increased cancer rates. Dr. Paul Marik, formerly the chair of intensive care medicine at East Virginia Med School, decided to do something about it.
Marik pioneered iv Vit. C for sepsis, driving down the death rate by half. After being attacked for his work treating COVID patients, he moved into cancer research and has much of interest to convey
Paul Marik is a phenomenal doctor and researcher who thinks outside the box. He is also an amazing, kind human being. Like its ferociousness toward me, the system went after him: after all, it would not do for a Medical School Department Head to use ivermectin and save COVID lives.
Paul Marik was one of the founders of the FLCCC, now the IMA.
And with no axe to grind wrt cancer, with no pharma sponsorship and no longer a medical school sinecure, Dr. Marik could dive into the cancer literature, look at it dispassionately, and come up with some very useful answers—using supplements and off-patent drugs that no one will get rich off.
He has recently begun a substack, and I encourage you to subscribe to it:
Here is a list of posts:
https://paulmarik.substack.com/profile/posts
And here is a sampling of just one important post for avoiding and treating cancer with diet:
Here is another good one, hot off the press today:
Dr. Linus Pauling was a champion of Vitamin C which is a master anti-oxidant and was ignored by main stream medicine. He also believed in the value of glutathione (NAC precursor) and took it regularly. The third key nutrient that Big medicine ignores is Vitamin D which is really a hormone in active form and controls about 3000 gene expressions when the body activates them. It explains why the schools of medicine have been convinced not to teach nutrition to the medical students. RFK Jr is changing that and Big Pharma doesn't like that. A pill or injection is the profitable route compared to good nutrition without toxins and eliminating nutrient deficiencies.
My mantra has been N2E+ for Life. Good nutrition, supplement for deficiencies, E for exercise and + for mind-body harmony which stops chronic cortisol production which is immune suppressing. thomasabraunrph@substack.com
Dr. Marik was/is covid hero, CRYING, as a MAN(!!) in front of so many, while taking about covid procedures (Vit C IV for sepsis) which would rescue HUMAN LIVES in critical 'covid times', and yet, he was NOT ALLOWED to apply them!!!! Something like that can only happen when the somebody high, high above is clearly ANTI-HUMAN, meaning, no human!
This link provides the most recent CANCER STATISTICS:
https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-causes-explosion-in-cancer-dr-betsy-eads/
something horrible is happening, the rates explode like the WAR on Iran !!! That's possibly one more reason for this war, to let people kill (military in particular) for 'other reasons', while the real one is obvious, BUT HIDDEN.