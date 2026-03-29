Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
10h

Dr. Linus Pauling was a champion of Vitamin C which is a master anti-oxidant and was ignored by main stream medicine. He also believed in the value of glutathione (NAC precursor) and took it regularly. The third key nutrient that Big medicine ignores is Vitamin D which is really a hormone in active form and controls about 3000 gene expressions when the body activates them. It explains why the schools of medicine have been convinced not to teach nutrition to the medical students. RFK Jr is changing that and Big Pharma doesn't like that. A pill or injection is the profitable route compared to good nutrition without toxins and eliminating nutrient deficiencies.

My mantra has been N2E+ for Life. Good nutrition, supplement for deficiencies, E for exercise and + for mind-body harmony which stops chronic cortisol production which is immune suppressing. thomasabraunrph@substack.com

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mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
10h

Dr. Marik was/is covid hero, CRYING, as a MAN(!!) in front of so many, while taking about covid procedures (Vit C IV for sepsis) which would rescue HUMAN LIVES in critical 'covid times', and yet, he was NOT ALLOWED to apply them!!!! Something like that can only happen when the somebody high, high above is clearly ANTI-HUMAN, meaning, no human!

This link provides the most recent CANCER STATISTICS:

https://usawatchdog.com/cv19-vax-causes-explosion-in-cancer-dr-betsy-eads/

something horrible is happening, the rates explode like the WAR on Iran !!! That's possibly one more reason for this war, to let people kill (military in particular) for 'other reasons', while the real one is obvious, BUT HIDDEN.

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