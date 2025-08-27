Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Livingdownunder's avatar
Livingdownunder
12m

Whilst I’m proud of this latest news, they should be pulled completely off the market(my opinion)….it’s still a game of Russian Roulette for those who take it regardless of receiving proper Informed Consent.

Dores the removal of the EUA remove the Liability Shield?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
8m

This is quite confusing. Are mRNA poisons still going to be used?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Meryl Nass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture