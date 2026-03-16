Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

We are going to examine it and examine it and take tiny steps before we put a moratorium on the uncontrolled RNA injections that have harmed so many

and if the truth could be documented that almost 1 million Americans lost their life prematurely because their immune system was violated!

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Stephen P Reimers's avatar
Stephen P Reimers
2h

Absolutely nothing can ever be done to "regain public (ie. MY) trust in vaccination programs" again. I now realize how massively we were lied to all along regarding these toxic injections. No more. Ever.

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