Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

Meryl’s CHAOS letter (Critical Health Analysis and OpinionS)

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
10m

Something that should be covered is how AI is helping the elite to apply "social credit scores" to everyone by searching everything you write (online) or say (near a phone). The application part is to deny employment to you. There is evidence.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
29m

Comirnaty was just a BS move by Pfizer and the CDC to keep the public to believe that they were saving your life. A BIG LIE!

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