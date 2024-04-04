https://abc7amarillo.com/news/local/poultry-farm-in-farwell-closed-after-positive-test-for-bird-flu-2-million-birds-killed-cal-maine-foods-dairy-cows-texas-kansas-michigan-new-mexico

"This is absolutely devastating news for Cal-Maine and the entire Panhandle region which has already suffered so much already," Commissioner Miller said “Given this latest development, all producers must practice heightened biosecurity measures. The rapid spread of this virus means we must act quickly."

According to Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, Cal-Maine Foods will have to kill 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets.

Cal-Maine Foods said it is taking all necessary precautions, but "no farm is immune" from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza.

"According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the human health risk to the U.S. public from HPAI viruses is considered to be low. Also, according to the USDA, HPAI cannot be transmitted through safely handled and properly cooked eggs. There is no known risk related to HPAI associated with eggs that are currently in the market and no eggs have been recalled.”

This news comes after the Center for Disease Control confirmed a positive test of H5N1, a form of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), in a Texas dairy worker who had direct contact with cattle suspected of being infected.

The individual became ill after interacting with cattle believed to be carrying the virus, exhibiting conjunctivitis [pink eye—Nass] as the primary symptom.

This was just the second human case of H5N1 flu in the United States and the first associated with exposure to cattle, according to the CDC.

On Monday, the USDA confirmed five new H5N1 cases in dairy facilities, now totaling eleven across five states. HPAI has been found in dairy herds in Texas (7), Kansas (2), Michigan (1), and New Mexico (1). A presumptive positive test result from Idaho is still pending.