I already linked to this site a few days ago, but since it is virtually the only place you can get decent information on bird flu, I am posting it in its entirety.

AVMA is the American Veterinary Medical Association.

https://www.avma.org/resources-tools/animal-health-and-welfare/animal-health/avian-influenza/avian-influenza-virus-type-h5n1-us-dairy-cattle

Last updated: December 16, 2024

On March 25, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), specifically avian influenza virus type A (H5N1), had been identified in U.S. dairy cattle for the first time. Here are important details on this rapidly evolving situation:

Avian influenza virus type A (H5N1) has been confirmed in dairy cattle in 16 states: 638 herds in California, 64 in Colorado, 35 in Idaho, 29 in Michigan, 26 in Texas, 13 each in Iowa and Utah, nine each in Minnesota and New Mexico, seven in South Dakota, four in Kansas, two in Oklahoma, and one each in Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, and Wyoming. Get updates on detections here and answers to frequently asked questions here.

Tests so far indicate that the virus detected in dairy cattle is H5N1, Eurasian lineage goose/Guangdong clade 2.3.4.4b. This is the same clade that has been affecting wild birds and commercial poultry flocks and that has caused sporadic infections in several species of wild and domestic mammals in the United States.

Common clinical signs in affected cows include low appetite, reduced milk production, and abnormal appearance of milk (thickened, discolored). Lactating cows have been most highly affected, and signs of illness have been reported in less than 10% of cows within a herd.

While avian influenza virus type A (H5N1) is associated with high morbidity and mortality in birds ("highly pathogenic"), this hasn't been the case for dairy cattle. Most affected animals reportedly recover with supportive treatment, and the mortality/culling rate has been low at 2% or less.

The spread of the H5N1 virus within and among herds indicates that bovine-to-bovine spread occurs. Overall, animal movement is a recognized risk for disease transmission. Evidence also indicates that the virus can spread from dairy cattle premises to nearby poultry facilities. Potential risk factors for local transmission between facilities include shared personnel between premises; shared, uncleaned vehicles and equipment between premises; and frequent visitors on/off premises.

There currently is no genomic or epidemiologic evidence that wild birds are spreading H5N1 to cattle, but this possibility cannot be ruled out.

The USDA has urged veterinarians and producers to practice good biosecurity; monitor for, separate, and test sick animals; minimize cattle movements; and isolate and monitor any newly received dairy cattle for 30 days upon arrival. In addition, since April 29, a federal order has been in effect, requiring testing of lactating dairy cattle for HPAI prior to interstate movement, and reporting of positive nucleic acid detection and serology results for livestock to the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). While the movement restriction initially applies to lactating dairy cows, this may be adjusted based on an evolving scientific understanding of the disease and risks. Find answers to frequently asked questions about the order here and guidance for producers and veterinarians here.

Michigan issued an emergency order on May 1 to control and prevent the continued spread of HPAI within the state by requiring that poultry and livestock producers develop and implement specific biosecurity practices.

As of July 22, Colorado is requiring all licensed dairy cow farms in the state that are not under separate order for quarantine or testing to submit weekly bulk-tank samples for HPAI testing, with the aim of preventing further spread of the virus among dairy and poultry farms.

Canada has tightened import requirements on dairy cattle from the United States.

Federal and state agencies continue to conduct testing of clinical samples, including unpasteurized milk, nasal swabs, and tissue samples, as well as samples of milk along all stages of production. They also are performing viral genome sequencing. The USDA and state health officials encourage producers to work with their veterinarians to support sampling and testing.

Testing conducted thus far has not found changes in the virus that would make it more transmissible to humans.

The USDA continues to invest heavily in vaccine research and development to help prevent the spread of H5N1 virus among animals. The agency has approved two vaccine field safety trials for vaccine candidates designed to protect dairy cattle from the virus, and is exploring vaccine options for other species.

The American Association of Bovine Practitioners (AABP) has created a working group of its members that, together with AVMA, is communicating with federal and state officials and working on additional biosecurity guidance. AABP members can find more information about these activities here. AABP guidance on navigating the federal order can be found here.