Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter

Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
11h

Cholera is definitely caused by toxic drinkwater. Not sure about measles, but measles has always been a harmless childhood illness that strengthened immune reactions. At the same time, when the same, most likely toxic, exposure that triggers the condition happens to adults, they develop "shingles."

Barbara Charis
10h

The vaccine industry got all powerful built on lies...its information in regard to how its vaccines work was totally erroneous. It is amazing that info I read years ago was far more accurate in regard to the immune system...and it makes me wonder how educated doctors could have accepted the vaccine manufacturer's information? Injecting toxins into the bloodstream damages the immune system...it does not strengthen it. The human body has a natural immune system, with lymph glands located at various points in the body which propagate white blood cells, which keep the bloodstream clear and clean of foreign proteins, bacteria. etc. When the 5 protective layers of skin are bypassed with a needle. which injects foreign matter directly into the bloodstream...it can overwhelm and break down the natural immune system...not strengthen it. The vax industry was going out of business in 1986, because of a multitude of multi-million dollar lawsuits, because of defective and deadly products, when our own government gave the industry a major gift..The National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which took away all it's liability for injuries and deaths...and permitted it to continuing to operate in our school system ...boosting the number of shots from about 11 to over 72. Money was more important to the government than the health of the children and adults. Its actions has helped lower the mental and physical health of multitudes of Americans.

