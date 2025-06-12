Cholera has been active for a year in Sudan and has killed nearly 2,000 people. It is caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which shuts down an electrolyte pump needed to reabsorb fluid in kidney tubules, leading to massive quantities of watery diarrhea. Gallons. It is otherwise not a severe illness, but you can quickly die from dehydration, especially if you are a young child.

https://www.emro.who.int/sdn/sudan-news/an-oral-cholera-vaccination-campaign-aims-to-reach-more-than-26-million-people-in-sudans-khartoum-state.html

Oral rehydration formula (just a powder mix of cheap electrolytes that you mix in clean water) administered to cases will counterract the dehydration. Basically a miracle cure that can be made locally or bought in packets for pennies. CDC is a partner of “Choleraoutbreak.org” whose website says, “deaths from dehydration from cholera should not occur.” Rarely severe cases need iv fluid. Sometimes it makes sense to use an antibiotic: doxycycline, just one dose. Which probably costs less than 10 cents to make. And a cheap dose of zince for small children. Even CDC agrees.

So here is WHO to the rescue with what? A vaccine. Made by which company in the US? Emergent BioSolutions, the slickest crooks in the business. Made 300% profits on anthrax vaccine, selling to the government: DOD and HHS, which is not supposed to happen with government contracts. Does Vaxchora work? How long does it last? CDC can’t even be consistent on the same page.

The cholera outbreak has been ongoing for a year. Shouldn’t protection from a vaccine last at least that long?

These UK researchers say it seems to work moderately well in the West in clinical trials, but on the streets of the global South, not so much. Some of that could be handling: it is a live vaccine and needs refrigeration. But the important message here is that WHO is probably on the wrong track, favoring vaccines that will have limited benefit in Sudan.

Remember what the WHO said on my first slide?

Together with other response measures, including case management, water, sanitation and hygiene, surveillance and risk communication and community engagement, the administration of oral cholera vaccines has been proven to interrupt transmission and contain outbreaks.

Where did oral rehydration fluids and iv hydration go? Why are they missing from the list?

Is this a COVID redux where they hide the treatments that work?

And push the vaccines that don’t?

While keeping the deaths going?

The good news is that the US has a big measles outbreak about every 10 years, on average. Maybe a thousand cases, compared to an expected 4 million/year if no one was vaccinated for measles.

Since 2000, exactly 6 people in the US have been said to die from measles: 3 children and 3 adults. But it could be as few as 2, as information on 2 of the cases is murky, and two of the other cases likely died from medical error. So we average a couple hundred cases a year, and between 6 people/25 years die (just under a quarter of a person a year, but possibly less than a tenth of a person per year (2/25 or .08% of a person dying per year in the US.)

But the media hype is deafening.

So let’s see where the US is now wrt the measles epidemic. We have not yet hit the 2019 number of cases, but approaching it. Europe and Canada have a lot more cases than we do, btw.

We are over the peak and cases are definitely coming down.

And just in case you lived in fear of the unvaccinated, this CDC table will reassure you that there are not very many of them. And few if any of them will be autistic. Maine was over 95% even before the state removed the religious and philosophic vaccine exemptions in 2019. In fact, if I remember correctly, there were more states over the official 95% finish line for the MMR—before COVID—than there are now.

Realistically, it is unlikely that most Americans will ever get close enough to a measles case to be at risk.