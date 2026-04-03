Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده@RamAbdu
A French TV correspondent in Tehran reports that U.S. and Israeli targets in included hospitals, eight pharmaceutical factories—including a cancer drug facility—60 pharmacies, and the Pasteur Institute in Tehran.
5:37 AM · Apr 3, 2026 · 178K Views
122 Replies · 5.65K Reposts · 9.64K Likes
And they do this in our name, with the money they have stolen from us.
The only reason people in America are oblivious to most of this (I talked to a lady this morning who said the war is over because Trump said we won... sigh), is because we have never really experienced any blowback.
Imagine if all of these people screaming USA, USA, USA when the bombs are flying to kill people all over the world were experiencing bombs being dropped on their family and friends because another country decided that we are "evil" and "low IQ" and "terrible people". Americans would have a completely different view of "bombing until they like us."
I'm an Army veteran. I'm allowed to be anti-war!!!!
Yes, both the U.S. and Israel are guilty of hitting "non war targets". Especially the girl student school killing hundreds of innocent young girls in their classroom. It's inexcusable with today's technology able to pinpoint a target. The U.S. should be held accountable for it.