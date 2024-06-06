David Bell, MD, PhD (actually his Australian MD degree has other letters but if I wrote them here most people would be confused) who worked at the WHO for 9 years and also for the Gates organization, which means he knows what he is talking about from the inside, has written a quite good piece about the amended International Health Regulations that were adopted Saturday night. However, his article is a bit confusing, because in the middle he discusses the amendments that were originally proposed, and it is easy to think he is talking about what got passed, when he is really speaking about what was left on the cutting floor.

I have excerpted the most important sections from his article, below.

Let me say again that given the situation that exists with international negotiations: bribes, threats, phones tapped in embassies etc., I think we wound up with the best deal that was possible. And the schism between the Biden administration and the Republican Senators, Governors and Attorneys-General throws a massive wrench into the works of the WHO, which David and some others may not fully grasp yet, it was so unexpected by them…. Whereas we at Door to Freedom developed the state-level strategy, and we and our affiliate organizations had been working hard on it, stirring up our grass roots, for a year. I also want to give credit to Joe Gebbia and State Shield for the important role they played in this almost miraculous achievement.

Finally, I’d like to repeat that imho the only really bad thing in the amendments was the tacit agreement to censor “misinformation” and “disinformation.” But this should not surprise us. Governments love this power, whether they are rich or poor, and no one is forcing them to do it. By embedding this in the IHR, they have made censorship a norm. Works for them. However, most constitutions include “free speech” and so censorship is unconstitutional. What we need to do is to challenge this at the level of our nation states, where the important censorship battles will be fought.

Now for David:

